Can Nottingham Forest keep Murillo for 10 years? Reds legend Des Walker explains why ‘chilled’ Brazilian centre-half has no need to leave the City Ground

Pressed further on the many challenges of keeping Murillo at the City Ground, Walker added: “I think football is at a stage now where if the big offer comes in, they will trade you. And I'm sure Forest will.

“But they want the biggest of offers because they see him as a top-class footballer. And he is a top-class footballer. So, how would you replace him? You don't find him every day. So, I think, personally, because obviously [Elliot] Anderson’s gone, I think they'll hang on to him as long as they can. And in a few years, sometimes, everybody wants to move.

“I understand ambition. But for me, Forest is always as good a club as any other in the country. So, the ambition isn't to leave. The ambition is to make your club the very, very best. And I think if he's got that in him, then we'll build that team around him. And certainly you build around him and you make Nottingham Forest the top team. Because if you're a top player, that's your job.

“It isn't always about going to the next club. Fine, Forest have got to pay him, but they've got to pay him fairly. And I'm sure they will. I'd like to see him there for 10 years and see how far the club can go. That's the special part for the fans, for the city and for everybody.”