Brazil, the record-holding world champions, lost their first friendly of the World Cup year 1–2 to France. Despite a lacklustre performance in Boston, USA, manager Carlo Ancelotti remained confident. Many fans, however, are hoping for the return of superstar Neymar.
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"No national team can do without him": In Brazil, the very debate that Carlo Ancelotti wants to avoid is unfolding
The Selecao had just conceded a second goal – scored by Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike – after around an hour, when the Brazilian fans in Foxborough began chanting Neymar’s name loudly and persistently. However, the star striker from FC Santos was not even part of Ancelotti’s squad. The coach had left him out, which had caused frustration for Brazil’s record goalscorer and bewilderment amongst some of the fans.
After the match, Ancelotti played down the chants when asked about them: “We should talk about the players who were here, who played and who gave their all. Who sacrificed themselves and worked hard. I’m satisfied.” He also pointed out that there was simply “fierce competition” within his squad.
However, the rather uninspiring performance is likely to further fuel the debate surrounding Neymar back home. Especially as FC Barcelona forward Raphinha picked up an injury and was substituted after 45 minutes due to a muscle strain.
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Casemiro on Neymar: "No national team can do without him"
Veteran midfielder Casemiro tried to put it diplomatically, but he didn’t quite manage it: “We know Neymar’s quality. No national team can do without him, especially when he’s in form. For me, he’s one of the top three players of my generation: Cristiano, Messi and Neymar.”
Casemiro then added: "I’m good friends with him. It’s not my job to decide who’s in and who’s out."
Ancelotti, however, saw no major shortcomings in attack. After all, his team had reduced the deficit to 1-2 in the closing stages through defender Bremer. That said, Brazil did play with a numerical advantage for 35 minutes following Dayot Upamecano’s sending-off. "We had plenty of chances and good movement off the ball," said Ancelotti. "Today’s match has shown me very clearly that we can hold our own against the best teams in the world. I have no doubt about that."
Brazil face Croatia in their second friendly of this international break on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida. At the World Cup finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada, Ancelotti’s side will face Haiti, Morocco and Scotland in the group stage.
Neymar 'disappointed and sad' at not being selected
Neymar, now 34, played his last international match in October 2023, when he suffered a cruciate ligament tear during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay. Since then, he has repeatedly struggled with injury problems; most recently, he was sidelined by another knee operation earlier this year. This season, however, the striker is in fine form and has already racked up five goals and assists in five appearances for Santos (three goals, two assists).
Neymar has played 128 international matches to date, scoring 79 goals. The former Barca and PSG star has also provided 59 assists. Following his omission from the squad, he said last week: “I simply have to address this because I can’t let it go unanswered. Of course, I’m disappointed and sad that I wasn’t selected. But the focus remains the same, day by day, training session by training session, match by match. We’re staying focused. We’ll achieve our goal. The final squad is yet to be announced.” Ancelotti explained that Neymar is currently “not 100 per cent fit. We need players who are in top form. Neymar needs to keep working hard, playing, proving his quality and showing he’s in good physical condition.”
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Neymar's performance statistics for the Selecao
International matches 128 Goals 79 Assists 59 Yellow cards 32 Red cards 1 Title 1