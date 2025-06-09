This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland BrownsGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

NFL Free Agency Alert: Nick Chubb set to sign with Texans pending physical

NFL

Nick Chubb's seven-year tenure with the Cleveland Browns seems to be over as the four-time Pro Bowl selection is set to sign with the Texans

  • Looks like Nick Chubb's 7-year tenure with Browns is over
  • Four-time Pro Bowl selection set to sign with the Texans, pending Monday physical
  • Lack of available game-time cited as reason for move away from Cleveland
