This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport NFL Free Agency Alert: Nick Chubb set to sign with Texans pending physical NFL Nick Chubb's seven-year tenure with the Cleveland Browns seems to be over as the four-time Pro Bowl selection is set to sign with the Texans Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Looks like Nick Chubb's 7-year tenure with Browns is over

Four-time Pro Bowl selection set to sign with the Texans, pending Monday physical

Lack of available game-time cited as reason for move away from Cleveland Catch all offseason drama on NFL Network with Fubo (free-trial) Find the best deals Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask