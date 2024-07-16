NFL 2024: Top cut and trade candidates following Brandon Aiyuk's trade request

GOAL lists top NFL cut candidates who will garner plenty of interest if they reach the open market before the upcoming 2024 NFL season kicks off.

By this point in the NFL offseason, most teams are finished making sweeping changes to their rosters.

The arrival of fresh rookie talent excites fans and bolsters team rosters across the league. However, as these new players join the ranks, others must step aside.

This shift often triggers a subsequent surge in free-agent signings and trade deals, with seasoned veterans either being traded or finding themselves out of a job.

NFL rosters are currently bloated, with some teams carrying up to 90 players into training camp. Although roster cuts won't happen until later this summer, it's not too soon to consider which players are on the chopping block and at risk of being cut when teams finalize their 53-man rosters on August 27.

Several seasoned veterans stand out as likely candidates for release due to factors such as salary cap constraints, overcrowded positions, and a drive to infuse younger talent during rebuilding phases.

Even though these players might not start the 2024 season with their current teams, their skills and experience make it highly likely they’ll find opportunities elsewhere.

With all of that in mind, GOAL examine some of the biggest names who are still candidates to be traded or released ahead of the 2024 NFL season.