VIDEO: 'No human can take it!' - Furious Neymar storms off with fingers in his ears as Santos fans mercilessly jeer Brazil star
A nightmare at the Vila Belmiro
The atmosphere at the Vila Belmiro turned toxic on Sunday as fans vented their frustrations following a late collapse against Fluminense. Despite Neymar being a figure of legend at the club, the local faithful did not hold back, subjecting the forward to a chorus of whistles and jeers as the final whistle blew.
Clearly agitated, the veteran was filmed storming down the tunnel with his fingers in his ears to block out the hostility. Shortly after the match, he took to social media to express his disbelief at the fans' harsh reception, writing in social media: “The day has arrived when I have to explain an EAR SCRATCH! Folks, honestly, you’re going way too harsh and crossing the line… It’s just too sad to have to put up with this. No human being can take it.”
While Neymar was crucial to Santos' survival last season, this campaign has proven far more difficult. Despite managing four goals and three assists in nine appearances, his individual efforts haven't masked the team's dismal run of just three wins in 12 league fixtures, leaving the club in 15th place, just one point above the relegation zone currently occupied by rivals Corinthians.
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Tensions boil over against Fluminense
The match itself was a rollercoaster of emotions that ended in heartbreak for the hosts. Santos led twice through goals from Gabigol and Alvaro Barreal, but they were unable to hold onto their advantage. The turning point came late in the second half when Neymar missed a clear chance to secure the result, eventually leading to John Kennedy’s 85th-minute winner for the visitors. Fans also voiced their displeasure at a failed piece of skill in stoppage time, which many saw as unnecessary during a pursuit of a late equaliser.
The defeat means Santos has now won just two of their last 10 matches across all competitions. The inconsistency has placed immense pressure on the squad, with the club’s highest-profile player, Neymar, becoming the lightning rod for criticism.
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World Cup dreams in the balance
Beyond the domestic drama, Neymar’s current situation raises significant questions regarding his international future. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has kept the door open for the record goalscorer, provided he maintains his fitness and rhythm. However, his current struggle for form and the hostile environment surrounding him at the club level could complicate matters for the Selecao boss.
Neymar has not featured for the national team since suffering a devastating injury in October 2023 during a qualifier against Uruguay. While he remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer, his path back to the yellow shirt now seems more clouded than ever. If he cannot resolve the friction at Santos and recapture his clinical edge, one of the greatest careers in Brazilian history could be heading toward an unexpectedly bitter conclusion.