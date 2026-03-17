Newcastle flop Anthony Elanga told he's 'not the same sort of person' since £55m transfer as Nottingham Forest are urged to re-sign winger

Quizzed on whether the Reds could be in for either of those jet-heeled forwards, with Johnson not enjoying the best of times since leaving Tottenham for Crystal Palace, Harewood - speaking in association with Non Gamstop Casinos - told GOAL: “It's a great shout. I wouldn't turn it down. It's familiarity isn't it? I bet when they come back they won't feel out of place because they'll know where they've been and how they've got to where they've gone. And they'll just come back and do the exact same thing as what they've been up to. So it's a nice thing to think about because that's where they've got their moves from. Obviously for some reason, whatever reason there is, they haven't hit the ground running wherever they've gone.

“Obviously you're talking about Elanga going to Newcastle. He has struggled. But in the sense of what we know he's capable of, he's probably been playing alright, playing good. But not to the standard that he's been playing for Forest, because he looked sharp when he was playing for Forest. Every time he went forward it looked like he was going to score a goal and he was an absolute threat. And I don't know, with respect to the Newcastle manager or Newcastle, he just doesn't seem the same sort of person that he was at Forest.”