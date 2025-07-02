This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
San Antonio Spurs v Sacramento KingsGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

New York Knicks close in on hiring Mike Brown as franchise's next head coach

After a winding and unconventional coaching search, the New York Knicks have landed their next man in charge.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Knicks fired Thibodeau in early June after their playoff exit against Pacers
  • Working to hire Mike Brown as their next head coach after extensive search
  • Two-time Coach of the Year was fired 31 games into the 2024-25 season by Kings
Watch NBA TV live on Fubo (free-trial)
Find the best deals
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta