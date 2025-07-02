New York Knicks close in on hiring Mike Brown as franchise's next head coach

Getty Images SportAbhinav SharmaNew York Knicks close in on hiring Mike Brown as franchise's next head coachAfter a winding and unconventional coaching search, the New York Knicks have landed their next man in charge.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKnicks fired Thibodeau in early June after their playoff exit against PacersWorking to hire Mike Brown as their next head coach after extensive searchTwo-time Coach of the Year was fired 31 games into the 2024-25 season by KingsWatch NBA TV live on Fubo (free-trial)Find the best dealsFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Want to go deeper? Ask BetaAsk