This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson agrees to four-year, $130 million contract extension NFL The Jets and wide receiver Garrett Wilson reach agreement on a four-year, $130 million contract extension. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below The Jets WR Garrett Wilson agrees to four-year, $130 million contract extension

Wilson's extension averages $32.5 million per season

Recorded 1,104 yards & seven TDs last season, all career-highs Watch NFL Network live on Fubo (free-trial) Find the best deals Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask