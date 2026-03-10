'He needs to change'- Endrick losing 'connection' with Lyon team-mates & repeating mistakes made at Real Madrid, claims World Cup winner

Speaking on RMC’s After Foot programme, 2018 World Cup winner Umtiti offered a blunt assessment of the 19-year-old's current struggles. "Lately, I've noticed he's struggling a bit to find his place on the pitch," Umtiti observed. "His connection with his teammates isn't the same anymore. It's clear he needs to score goals. As soon as he gets the ball, his first thought is to shoot. What bothers me is that he was already doing that at times at Real Madrid. When he arrived in Lyon, I thought he'd understood, and that's great. He needs to change that; he needs his team-mates. What he's doing isn't going to help him."