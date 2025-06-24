2025 NBA Draft: Ranking the best prospects available this year

With the draft just around the corner, fans and analysts alike are buzzing with anticipation over where the next wave of rising stars will land ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder reign supreme as the 2024-25 NBA champions, which means the rest of the league now has one clear mission, figure out how to knock Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and crew off their perch.

While blockbuster trades and splashy free-agent signings are one way to shift the balance, just ask the Houston Rockets, who just pulled off a headline-grabbing deal for Kevin Durant, a game-changing rookie can inject fresh life into a franchise just as easily.

With the NBA Draft tipping off tomorrow and the Dallas Mavericks expected to snag Duke phenom Cooper Flagg at the top, the pressure is on for the other 29 front offices to uncover the next breakout star.

Here’s a look at the top prospects hoping to become the league's next household names.