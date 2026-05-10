"My last two games? Let's see": Bayern Munich transfer target stops short of committing himself after a dream comeback

"My last two games for Juve? We'll see…", said Vlahovic, carefully sidestepping a definitive answer. The Serbian striker remains highly regarded by Turin's supporters, who chanted his name throughout the match. Despite feeling at home in Piedmont and the club's likely Champions League berth, signs still point to an exit.

Yet consistent media reports point to one decisive obstacle: his salary. After five fruitless rounds of talks, negotiations between club and player have stalled. The striker wants to keep his €12m net annual wage, while Turin is said to be ready to halve it.

According to the usually well-informed Gazzetta dello Sport, Vlahovic is playing for time, hoping that two other top clubs will offer him a better deal in the summer. The paper names Bayern Munich and Barcelona, who have been linked with him before.