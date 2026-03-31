Morgan Rogers warned against transfer to Man Utd ‘graveyard’ as Aston Villa playmaker is also told why he should avoid Chelsea

Villa have no need to consider a sale as they have Rogers tied to a contract through to 2031. Those terms are helping to keep his asking price as high as possible. It has been suggested that a nine-figure sum would need to be tabled in order for exit discussions to be considered.

A number of teams are said to be mulling over whether such numbers would make sense to their respective causes, with there still plenty of potential in Rogers’ game to be unlocked. He may yet be given the chance to fill England’s No.10 berth - ahead of the likes of Jude Bellingham - at the 2026 World Cup.

Having seen his stock soar with the Villans, on the back of leaving Manchester City for a spell in the Championship with Middlesbrough, Rogers has been told why he has no need to consider a change of scenery.

Admiring glances are said to have been shot in his direction from Old Trafford, but inconsistency has been an issue for Manchester United across several seasons and not everybody is convinced that the Red Devils - who now sit third in the Premier League table - are back on the right track.