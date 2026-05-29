Morgan Gibbs-White urged to chase dream that ‘money can’t buy’ as former Nottingham Forest team-mate discusses legend status & ‘biggest attribute’

Gibbs-White has just completed his most productive campaign to date as a senior professional - with 18 goals being recorded for Forest through 53 appearances in all competitions. He helped to fend off any threat of relegation, while captaining the Reds on a regular basis as they made the Europa League semi-finals.

Those efforts were not enough to earn a place in Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the 2026 World Cup - to the surprise of many - but further highlight how the classy playmaker is unlocking full potential in his game while becoming a leader that inspires all of those around him.

Forest have found full value for money in a transfer deal that could be worth as much as £42 million ($56m) if various add-ons are triggered, with every effort being made to ensure that Gibbs-White remains in his current surroundings.