‘Will never happen again’ - Why Nottingham Forest achievement won’t be matched as Reds legend claims stunning Premier League impact deserves more credit
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Which newly-promoted teams achieved the highest Premier League finish?
Several teams have adapted quickly to life among the elite - from Sunderland to Ipswich via Leeds and Wolves - but none can claim to have risen so far, so quickly. Kevin Keegan’s swashbuckling Magpies were the first to hit third spot in 1993-94, before Forest did likewise 12 months later - with both teams finishing on 77 points.
Nobody has been able to replicate those heroics across the two decades since, with it becoming increasingly difficult to bridge the gap between Championship football and Premier League competition. Money talks in the modern game and has skewed the playing field somewhat.
Will Forest's achievement ever be matched?
With that in mind, will any club ever be able to match Forest? Former Reds goalkeeper Crossley - speaking exclusively to GOAL while piecing together a Bally Bet All-Stars squad - said when asked if anybody will fly so high again and whether exploits at the City Ground are given enough credit: “Probably not. It definitely doesn't. Only two seasons prior to that, we got relegated under one of the greatest managers ever [Brian Clough]. And everybody thought that the football club wouldn't recover from that.
“And Frank Clark obviously took over and did it instantly with brilliant signings. I cannot recall one bad signing that Frank made - probably the only one that didn't work out was Andrea Silenzi from Italy. It just didn't work out for him. The Premier League was too much for an Italian striker coming over into our team.
“But apart from that, I don't recall Frank making a bad signing. I know he's signed Bryan Roy, [Stan] Collymore, [Colin] Cooper, Des Lyttle. Players like Chris Bart-Williams, David Phillips, all those players. Lars Bohinen.
“We were a better team than even we thought we were. So we were certainly a better team than what everybody else gave us credit for. But we didn't realise that until we got to the last quarter of the season, when we were still challenging the possibility of finishing top two and qualifying for the European Cup. And we just missed out on that in third. It will never happen again. Ever. It is too difficult now. They're lucky to finish third bottom, never mind third top!”
Managers under pressure to deliver immediate results
Managers nowadays are under more pressure than ever to deliver immediate results, leading to revolving door policies seemingly being introduced at some clubs, with the shrewd transfer business that Forest once oversaw considered to be crucial when it comes to assembling competitive teams.
Crossley is dipping a toe into squad building himself, as the former Wales international assembles a Bally Bet All-Stars Vets side that will face off against a team of Forest legends at the City Ground in May - with registration for that event open until March 24.
Crossley's dream six-a-side team made up of Forest team-mates
Crossley knows the qualities he is looking for, with many of those shared by iconic team-mates that he once played alongside at Forest. Asked to pick out five of those that would complete the ultimate six-a-side team - as he takes up a role between the posts - Crossley said: “It was pretty easy for me, really. I had a few where I had to think about it. But during my time at the club - from being a YTS, 12 years, making my debut at 19 years old - I played with some unbelievable players. So it did become more difficult the more I started to think from the beginning. But I really enjoyed my time under Frank Clark when we got into Europe, and we did so well in those three years. It really doesn't get the credit it deserves, what Frank actually did at the football club.
“So I've gone for Stuart Pearce, obvious reasons. He's our captain. He's our leader. I've gone for Des Walker. I'm still in touch with Des. I still speak to him regularly. He never changes. I love him to bits. What a great player. Roy Keane came over from Ireland at 18 years old and he was like, wow, who is this guy?
“Lars Bohinen, I used to watch him train and then he used to come back from training and he used to get one of the really small balls, the really small ones, and he used to go out onto the City Ground pitch and he used to do all his little bits of skill and put balls in behind. And he used to gel so well with Bryan Roy and Stan Collymore.
“I've gone for a big Stan. Probably up there as one of the best strikers I've ever played with for two years, the goals he scored. Frank Clark's team talk used to be: ‘When you get the ball, just give it to Stan’. How simple is that?
“So me, Pearcey, Des Walker, Roy Keane, Lars Bohinen and Stan Collymore. What a team that is. And so many missed out. Teddy Sheringham, I love him as a player. Steve Chettle, Mr Steady Eddie, one of the record appearance makers for Forest. And then you've got Webby [Neil Webb], Hodgey [Steve Hodge], Nigel Clough. You could pick 100 players to be honest!”
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Sign up for a chance to make the Bally Bet All-Stars squad
Nottingham Forest's front of shirt partner Bally Bet is on a mission to give long-serving grassroots players the recognition they have earned. Forest great Mark Crossley has been set the challenge of compiling the first ever All-Stars Vets squad, made up from the real characters of the game in a celebration of everything that makes grassroots great. Crossley will be ably supported by other recognisable Forest faces as he goes about assembling the Bally Bet All-Stars.
The All-Stars will then be given the full Premier League treatment, swapping the recreation grounds for the City Ground, as they turn out against a team of hand-picked Forest legends towards the end of May. Think you’ve got what it takes? If you’re 30+ and ready to take on the legends, submit your interest now by following this link and be part of it.