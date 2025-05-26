This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

date 2025-05-26

'If I hadn't renewed at Liverpool, it would have happened' - Mohamed Salah reveals how close he came to making blockbuster Saudi Pro League transfer as Reds talisman hints at future move

Mohamed Salah has admitted that he came very close to moving to the Saudi Pro League before he signed a new Liverpool contract.

Signed a new Liverpool contract last month

Signed a new Liverpool contract last month

Finished the 2024-25 campaign with Golden Boot