MLS managers on the hot seat: Is Greg Vanney's time running out? And should Bradley Carnell be worried about his tenure at Philly?

It was immensely harsh that Orlando City fired Oscar Pareja. Sure, Orlando had endured a pretty miserable start, but three games is nowhere long enough for any manager, never mind the fact that he had been there since 2019. This was a restart, a new season, and The Lions lost their best player, Alex Freeman, two months ago. What, exactly, is this guy supposed to do?

It's a ruthless game, especially in the harsh world of professional soccer coaching, and whatever credit Pareja had in the bank had clearly run out. There is some clear fallout here. Orlando now need a new head coach. And Orlando’s decision might make it easier for other clubs to justify an early-season firing of their own. But who is already feeling the heat? There are a few seats that are, admittedly, warming up. There was a pretty compelling case for Greg Vanney to be let go this winter, and he hasn't exactly helped his chances so far. Meanwhile, there are questions to be asked in St. Louis and Philadelphia. None of these things really should happen. Still, it's a cruel world.

And with the caveat that GOAL is always pro-manager - especially this early in the season - here's a look at where some key faces stand after a poor start to the season...