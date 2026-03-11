Getty Images Sport
'It is the right time' - Orlando City and Oscar Pareja mutually agree to part ways after ugly start to MLS season
- Getty Images Sport
What happened
Orlando City announced the decision on Wednesday after the two parties mutually agreed to part ways. Pareja will be replaced by assistant coach Martin Perelman on an interim basis. Perelman had been an assistant under Pareja since 2024, having originally served as the coach of Orlando City B starting in 2022. Current Orlando City B head coach Manuel Goldberg will now join Perelman's staff as an assistant.
- Imagn
Pareja's tenure in Orlando
After previously serving as head coach of the Colorado Rapids, FC Dallas and Tijuana, Pareja was named Orlando's head coach in December 2019 ahead of the 2020 MLS season. In that first season, he guided the Lions to the final of the MLS is Back tournament, and two years later, he guided the club to the first trophy of its MLS era by winning the U.S. Open Cup. In league play, the Lions have been to the playoffs in each of the last six MLS seasons.
In total, Pareja departs the club with a record of 103 wins, 72 losses and 66 draws in all competitions.
- Getty Images Sport
What Pareja said
“I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Club’s players, staff and supporters for the trust they’ve given me over these last several years,” Pareja said in a statement. “Together, we shared moments that will stay with me forever. While it is the right time for both me and the club to move in new directions, I leave proud of the work we did and with deep appreciation for the people who made it possible. Orlando will always have a special place in my heart, and I wish the team nothing but success in the future.”
Orlando City General Manager and Sporting Director Ricardo Moreira also shared his perspective.
"I want to thank Oscar for the dedication, leadership, and professionalism he brought to our club. He delivered one of the most significant moments in Orlando City’s history with the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and helped establish the competitive foundation that has propelled us forward, highlighted by our active club-record run of six straight playoff appearances, which is currently the longest streak in MLS.
"At the same time, we believe this is the right moment to take the club in a new direction as we look to the next phase of our growth and ambitions. We are grateful for everything Oscar has contributed and wish him nothing but success in the next chapter of his career.”
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Currently sitting dead last in MLS through three weeks, the Lions will be at home for the first game of the post-Pareja era as they host CF Montreal on Saturday.
Advertisement