Mikel Arteta suggests Arsenal deserved crucial penalty vs PSG as he takes aim at 'important' decisions in Champions League final loss

Losing a final on spot-kicks is a unique kind of sporting agony, and Arteta urged his players to embrace the disappointment rather than hide from it. "Yes, it is very tough to accept when you are so consistent in the competition all the way to the final and in the end you lose the trophy on penalty kicks, so it is a difficult one," he admitted. He emphasized that the club must acknowledge their journey, having not reached this stage for over two decades.

Arteta’s message to his squad was one of resilience and emotional honesty. "They are a superb team and I congratulate them. Individual quality they have, the manner they are coached - they are a top, top team. You have to go through the emotions and if you're in pain, then go through the pain. If you think you could do something else, then learn from it. Reflect on that and show the ambition that we want to have again," he added.