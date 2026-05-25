Michael Carrick makes big statement on Bruno Fernandes' future after Man Utd captain's historic season

The newly appointed United permanent boss has dismissed any lingering doubts regarding the future of Fernandes. The 31-year-old was the subject of heavy interest from the Saudi Pro League last year but opted to stay and lead the club through a rollercoaster transitional season.

Speaking after the convincing 3-0 win at the Amex Stadium, Carrick was full of praise for his talisman. “He’s such an influence for us and he’s been the captain and led by example in different ways,” the manager said. When asked if he expected Fernandes to stay, Carrick added: “I’ve got no reason to think otherwise. We’ve loved what he’s done and he loves being here, I think you can see that.”