‘The word Messi can scare some footballers’ - How Egypt boss avoided frightening team talk ahead of World Cup last-16 clash with Argentine GOAT

In a fascinating insight into modern man-management, Hassan explained that he referred to the Inter Miami star only by his shirt number during tactical preparations. The objective was to eliminate any "excessive respect" that could manifest as fear on the pitch when facing the defending world champions.

"The word 'Messi' can scare some footballers," Hassan told ONTV in an interview following his side's return to Cairo. "When I give a tactical example in the talks, if Messi makes a movement, I myself avoid saying his name. I prefer to say 'the player number 10' or 'the number such-and-such,' to take the excessive respect or fear out of their heads."









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