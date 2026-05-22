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Corinthians v Sao Paulo - Brasileirao 2025Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Memphis Depay must stay! Corinthians star tells club to extend Netherlands forward's contract after 'very important' role in Brazil

Transfers
M. Depay
Z. Labyad
Corinthians
Serie A

Corinthians forward Zakaria Labyad has publicly implored club officials to secure a contract extension for marquee teammate Memphis Depay. Following his crucial equaliser in the Copa Libertadores, the Moroccan playmaker highlighted the Dutch international’s immense influence in South America and stressed that retaining his services is vital for the club's progression.

  • Peñarol v Corinthians - Copa CONMEBOL LibertadoresGetty Images Sport

    Labyad demands contract renewal

    The Moroccan midfielder rescued a vital continental draw against Penarol in Montevideo before immediately turning his attention to ongoing administrative matters in Sao Paulo. Celebrating his equaliser by mimicking Depay's iconic fingers-in-ears gesture, Labyad used his post-match media platform to lobby the hierarchy regarding the talismanic forward's future. With the former Barcelona attacker's current marquee contract rapidly ticking down towards its final months, the squad have unified in their public desire to see the forward retained.

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  • Moroccan explains celebratory tribute

    Reflecting on his goalscoring tribute and the immense cultural and competitive transformation the Dutchman has driven since arriving in South America, Labyad voiced the collective stance of the dressing room. Speaking to ESPN, Labyad said: "Yes, of course [the celebration was a tribute to Memphis].

    "It's very important for the club to take the next step so that he stays with the club. We've seen what he's done in the last two years with the players, for the club, winning three trophies, helping them avoid relegation. He did a great job for the team, so for the club, for us players, we would love for him to stay at Corinthians."

  • Depay's future hangs in balance

    Depay's current terms run until the end of July, forcing corporate directors into frantic negotiations with three external commercial partners to completely underwrite a lucrative contract extension.

    His season has been severely disrupted by a lengthy spell in the treatment room, having been sidelined since late March following a complex physical transition period. A minor muscular strain in his left leg during training on Monday this week temporarily halted his reintegration, though medical staff consider this minor imbalance entirely normal for an elite athlete returning from long-term inactivity.

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  • Memphis Depay(C)Getty Images

    Crucial fixtures dictate season

    Corinthians face a gruelling, physical three-match stretch in one week, starting with a demanding Brasileirao home test against Atletico-MG on Sunday, May 24. The squad must then immediately navigate a decisive Copa Libertadores group stage fixture against Platense before travelling to face Gremio on May 30. While directors try to resolve the administrative framework of his multi-million-pound renewal, the recovering forward will focus entirely on completing his final physical rehabilitation milestones to bolster the squad's domestic campaign.

Serie A
Corinthians crest
Corinthians
COR
Atletico MG crest
Atletico MG
CAM