This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Maya Jama and Ruben Dias get serious! Man City defender introduces presenter to his family as romance kicks up a gear R. Dias Manchester City Premier League Showbiz Maya Jama’s relationship with Ruben Dias appears to be going from strength to strength, with the TV presenter recently meeting his mother, Bernadette. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Jama & Dias have been dating for a year

Things are getting serious between the couple

Dias has introduced Jama to his mom, Bernadette Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League MCI CRY Match preview