VIDEO: Maya Jama in 'real manager mode' alongside Alish Lehmann as Love Island host shows at Baller League UK that she has learned quickly from Man City star boyfriend Ruben Dias

Maya Jama has learned quickly from boyfriend Ruben Dias, with the Love Island host already in “real manager mode” alongside Alisha Lehmann.

  • TV presenter dating Portuguese defender
  • Has teamed up with Lehmann for coaching role
  • MVPs United boast 100 per cent record
