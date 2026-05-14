'I won't come!' - Maurizio Sarri reiterates he will boycott Lazio derby clash against Roma as coach fumes at kick-off time

The fixture list for the final weeks of the Serie A season has officially been confirmed, and it has not gone down well at the Stadio Olimpico. Lega Serie A and the Prefecture have reached an agreement to hold the Rome derby on Sunday at 12:30 local time. The decision has sparked a furious reaction from Sarri, who believes the scheduling is a sign of incompetence from the league's governing body.

Speaking to Mediaset in the wake of recent fixtures, the former Chelsea boss delivered a stunning ultimatum regarding his presence at the match. "The sensation is that Monday I'm coming, Sunday at 12:30 I'm not coming: at that time, they can play themselves," Sarri remarked.

He continued his scathing assessment by stating: "The chaos comes from a series of errors made by the League. The Prefect was clear, let's hope that is the date. If I were the president, I wouldn't even present the team. We will take a one-point penalty; for us, it changes nothing at this point."