'I won't show up!' - Maurizio Sarri calls for resignations as Lazio coach threatens to boycott derby clash against Roma

The former Chelsea boss framed the decision as a lack of respect for the historic weight of the Rome derby compared to the treatment afforded to Milanese clubs. Sarri told DAZN Italia: "At the start of the season, we played the derby in 37 degree heat, now they are making us play in May at midday. It is an insult to the city of Rome, to two big clubs, and to the fans, so someone has to pay for that.

"I hope they won’t make us play at that time, and someone should resign just for proposing it. I can tell you now, if they do, I won’t show up for press interviews in protest. Ask the Lega Serie A why they didn’t make Inter and Milan play at that time."