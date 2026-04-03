Mauricio Pochettino favourite sends 'made history' message to underperforming Tottenham players as Roberto De Zerbi takes Spurs job

As Tottenham face the very real threat of relegation, Wanyama has called on the squad and the supporters to throw their full weight behind new appointment De Zerbi. The Italian tactician has inherited a side sitting just one point above the drop zone, but Wanyama believes the former Brighton man is the right person to steady the ship at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Addressing the appointment, Wanyama was full of praise for the new man in the dugout. "I think everyone should just rally behind him," the Kenyan said to The Times. "He’s a fantastic young coach and I think he will deliver. De Zerbi has shown that everywhere he has gone, he has improved the club. So why not with Spurs? I know he will turn things around. He’ll deliver."

The Italian has already made it clear that he is committed to the project long-term, famously stating that he will remain the coach of Tottenham next season, no matter what happens with their league status.



