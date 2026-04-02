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Roberto De Zerbi makes relegation vow to Tottenham fans after taking on 'big challenge'
A long-term commitment despite possible drop
De Zerbi has confirmed that he will stay at Tottenham if they are relegated to the Championship, after signing a five-year contract that he describes as the "most important challenge" in his career. The former Brighton and Marseille boss has been drafted in to save a season that has spiralled out of control, with Spurs sitting just one point above the relegation zone with seven games left to play.
The Italian was emphatic about his commitment during his first major address to the supporters. De Zerbi said to the club's media channels: “I signed 5 years of contract because for me it’s a big challenge and I will be the coach of Tottenham next season, no matter what.”
- AFP
Belief in the existing squad
Despite the precarious league position, De Zerbi is adamant that the current squad possesses world-class talent. The 46-year-old indicated that his primary task is a psychological one as much as it is tactical.
“I believe in the players. I think we have to remember who we are, and who the players are because we have very big players. And we have to work with confidence in them and their qualities. They have to show what they are what they are used to playing,” De Zerbi explained. “I watched a lot of games, especially in the last period. I know very well the players. I love football, so I watch many games per week. I know everything, I know its a tough moment for Tottenham. But I know very well it’s a tough moment. It’s a difficult moment for everyone in Tottenham. I think we have the right qualities to come out from this moment.”
Addressing the tactical philosophy
Known for his high-risk, high-reward possession style, De Zerbi was asked if he would stamp his identity immediately given the threat of the drop.
He replied: “I think it’s not the right moment to speak about my philosophy in football. I’m here now, at the end for the season because we have to win games. And in football, the style of play, the tactical disposition are important.. But it’s a mentality and I would like to help the players reach the best mentality we can show.”
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A rallying cry for the final seven games
With a crucial trip to Sunderland looming, De Zerbi has called for unity between the pitch and the stands. He is well aware of the pressure surrounding the club but insists that a collective effort is the only way to navigate the final month of the campaign.
"The fans in the last seven games, especially in this moment, are crucial," he said. "We have to be together, they have to stay close to the players and the players have to give the right mentality and the right attitude to give back to the fans satisfaction and what they want to see on the pitch. Because after this part of the season, I think we can become great in the future."