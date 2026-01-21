Mason Greenwood's Liverpool showdown is no England World Cup squad audition despite Marseille goal-scoring exploits

That self-belief could well be being fuelled by what feels like an unofficial promotional campaign online. In a grim corner of social media, where misogyny is often rife, accounts with significant numbers of followers question why Greenwood continues to be overlooked by England. Others baselessly claim he is in line for a recall. You need only search his name on X to find countless examples as the accountholders wilfully ignore the gravity of the past legal case against him.

And the trend isn't exclusive to these relatively small-fry accounts, either. The official Ligue 1 X page regularly shares clips of Greenwood's exploits that play up his contributions in France, while transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano - who has more than 70 million followers across his various social media accounts - routinely posts updates on the 24-year-old's statistics, for reasons unknown.

When De Zerbi described the forward as a Ballon d'Or-level talent recently (yet more strange PR), Romano even used AI to generate an image of Greenwood holding the award alongside the Italian tactician and shared it to his 42 million Instagram followers.

Despite the irreparable damage done to his reputation back home, Greenwood has received favourable coverage across the media in France and beyond, too, with the discontinued case against him rarely mentioned. In his introductory press conference back in 2024, the questions were moderated by Marseille's press officers, with a line of inquiry relating to the allegations swiftly shut down.

He is even starting to get positive coverage in the English press, with former player Troy Deeney writing in The Sun in November: "Football cannot be a place where people are written off after mistakes, alleged or not, in their younger years. This is not to dismiss the seriousness of those allegations. Greenwood will live with them forever. But, if he wants an England return, he must address it in public – prove he is worthy of wearing the England shirt, show he can be trusted. If Greenwood can face that and come through it, he deserves a second chance with England. If there were to be no way back whatsoever, the game is setting a dangerous precedent."