'He deserves a second chance' - Mason Greenwood told how he can earn recall to England squad for World Cup 2026
Greenwood wants to make England comeback
After being banished from the United squad in 2023, despite criminal allegations against him being dropped, Greenwood briefly played in Spain for Getafe on loan before securing a permanent transfer to Marseille in 2024. It was in France that the winger finally got a chance to revive his professional career. He enjoyed a fine debut campaign in Ligue 1 as he scored 21 league goals in 34 matches and this season, he has already scored 10 Ligue 1 goals in 13 appearances and provided three assists.
After reviving his form in France, Greenwood now dreams of making a comeback for the Three Lions someday, according to the Daily Mail. This, despite being blacklisted by the FA and manager Tuchel. With only months left before the 2026 World Cup, Greenwood's comeback into the national team is even more improbable but he still believes he can make a miraculous comeback.
Greenwood told how he can make England comeback
Former Watford forward Troy Deeney wrote in The Sun: "Football cannot be a place where people are written off after mistakes, alleged or not, in their younger years. This is not to dismiss the seriousness of those allegations. Greenwood will live with them forever. "In truth, he does not owe an explanation to football supporters. It is his friends and family he must prove himself to. But, if he wants an England return, he must address it in public – prove he is worthy of wearing the England shirt, show he can be trusted. Rebuilding trust is the only way this can ever happen and it is an incredibly hard thing to achieve.
"It would be taxing on Greenwood himself having to face such justified scrutiny. If Greenwood can face that and come through it. He deserves a second chance with England. If there were to be no way back whatsoever, the game is setting a dangerous precedent. Sending a message that any mistake in your personal life rules you out for good."
Weah backed Greenwood to receive England call-up
After Marseille's victory over Newcastle United in the Champions League earlier this week, USMNT star Timothy Weah told The Sun: "When I speak about Mason, it’s a special feeling because it’s very rare in a lifetime that you get to share the pitch with such an amazing player and amazing character. We’ve grown closer since I've joined the team and been here. Hopefully he gets that call-up soon. I’m super proud of him. He's having an amazing season and hopefully I can help him to reach those heights that he's aiming for."
Greenwood 'becoming a complete player'
Earlier this month, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi had heaped praise on his star attacker as he described the 24-year-old as a complete player. He manager said: "We played well against a tough team, Nice. For them, it's a derby. It was a very tense match; we needed to play better in the second half. Everything's fine, we scored 5 goals and we're provisionally top of Ligue 1. We need to get some injured players back (Aguerd, Medina). That shouldn't be an excuse. We have to see what we can do in these circumstances. Greenwood? He's doing a good job. He's scoring goals, providing assists. He's more involved in the game. He's becoming a complete player."
Despite Greenwood's remarkable form, his selection in the English World Cup squad seems improbable. Addressing the issue, Tuchel had told reporters: "I have not spoken to him until now. I have not spoken to him or his camp. My understanding was that he tries to play for Jamaica so we didn't give it another thought. He was not in the mix at the moment and he is not in our thoughts for our team."
