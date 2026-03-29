Martin Zubimendi becomes TENTH Arsenal player to withdraw from international duty as Spain issue statement

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) released an official statement on Sunday afternoon confirming that Zubimendi has left the national team camp.

In a formal communication, the RFEF stated that Martin Zubimendi is a late withdrawal from the Spanish national team squad to face Egypt due to discomfort in his right knee.

The federation noted that they have opted not to take any risks to preserve the health of the player and that Arsenal's medical department has been kept fully informed of the situation.







