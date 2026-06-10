Marcus Rashford ‘ticks a lot of boxes’ for Chelsea as Blues legend talks up surprise raid for Man Utd outcast amid Barcelona transfer uncertainty

The opportunity for Chelsea to strike has emerged after Barcelona reportedly decided against triggering the purchase option included in his loan agreement. Hansi Flick’s side opted to buy Anthony Gordon instead, leaving the England international looking for a permanent home away from Manchester United.

Cole is well aware of the financial restrictions currently facing his former club, noting that Alonso must be clever in the market. He added: “Chelsea needs goals in the front three, an experienced centre-back, and then possibly a goalkeeper to push the goalkeepers that are already there. It’s hard for me to say who they should go for, because I’d love Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Antonio Rudiger. But Xabi Alonso needs to work out where he can get value for money, because I don’t think there’s a lot of money left at Chelsea to be honest with you. There’s been a lot of money wasted, so he may have to work with what he’s got, but if he has to work with what he’s got, then the Chelsea fans must stick with him and know that this isn’t the Chelsea of 10 years ago.”



