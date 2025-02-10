FC Barcelona v Hammarby IF - UEFA Women's Champions League 2024/25 Group Stage MD2Getty Images Sport
Richie Mills

Mapi Leon breaks silence after being accused of inapproriately touching rival and asking ‘do you have a d*ck’ as Barcelona star reveals what she told Daniela Caracas

M. LeonBarcelonaEspanyolEspanyol vs BarcelonaWomen's footballLiga F

Mapi Leon has broken her silence after being accused of "violating the privacy" of Espanyol's Daniela Caracas following a Liga F game incident.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mapi appeared to touch Caracas' groin area
  • Espanyol accuse her of "violating" their player's "privacy"
  • Barcelona breaks silence on Liga F game incident
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches