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Could Bruno Fernandes leave Man Utd? CEO Omar Berrada hints at uncertainty over captain's future despite Red Devils' clear stance
Chief addresses captain's future
United chief executive Berrada has failed to guarantee that Fernandes will remain at Old Trafford this summer. Despite the club's firm stance that they want their talismanic captain to stay, his long-term future remains subject to intense speculation.
The 31-year-old playmaker enjoyed a stellar individual campaign, breaking records by registering 21 assists in the Premier League to comfortably claim the Premier League Player of the Season prize and the Football Writers’ Footballer of the Year award.
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Berrada lauds leadership qualities
The Old Trafford hierarchy have publicly voiced their desire to retain the veteran midfielder while highlighting his immense influence behind the scenes. Speaking on the Inside Carrington podcast, Berrada said: “We’d like him to stay, of course we do. He’s had a great season on the pitch but more importantly he’s shown to everybody that he is a great leader. People don’t see what he does outside of the pitch. He understands the values of the club really well and I think we’ve seen him help a lot of the younger signings.”
Fernandes reveals past frustrations
Fernandes, whose contract runs until 2027 with an option to extend for a further year, previously admitted to feeling undervalued by the club while they continued to underperform on the field. He said: “At one point I was going to leave but I would have won many trophies that season. But from the club’s side, I felt a bit of: ‘If you go, it’s not really that bad for us.’ More than hurting, it makes me sad, because I’m a player they have nothing to criticise me for.”
However, he later offered a more committed stance to ESPNand said: “My goal has always been to win the biggest competitions and the Premier League is part of it. And I still have that dream in me and I hope to achieve it.”
Meanwhile, Berrada acknowledged that internal trust had to be rebuilt following structural changes. He added: “It is true that the cost was very high for many people and it’s taken a while for the club to build back that trust between staff, management, owners. I think we’re in a much better place now and as we have seen in the latest financial results, those tough decisions have borne their fruit in the sense that it’s allowed the club to be where it needs to be moving forwards.”
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Red Devils eye balanced recruitment
Newly appointed permanent manager Michael Carrick must navigate this potential distraction as he prepares United for a return to the Champions League league phase.
Outlining their recruitment strategy, Berrada said: “I think the template of what we did last summer will be replicated. We have a clear plan. I do think what we saw last season is a good way forward for us, which is we want a mix of experience and youth, we want a mix of players who have demonstrated they can perform in the Premier League and perhaps also players who are doing very well outside the Premier League."