This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Man Utd told why third Paul Pogba transfer would be 'too much of a risk' with World Cup winner facing 'extremely difficult' path back into football P. Pogba Manchester United Transfers Premier League Manchester United have been told why signing World Cup winner Paul Pogba for a third time would be “too much of a risk”. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Frenchman available as a free agent

About to complete 18-month doping ban

Red Devils warned off possible approach Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Europa League RSO MUN Match preview