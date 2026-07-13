Man Utd set to seal shock Youri Tielemans transfer after triggering £35m release clause in Aston Villa star's contract

Manchester United have sent shockwaves through the Premier League by moving to secure the services of Aston Villa star Tielemans. Per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, United have activated the £35m clause required to bypass negotiations with the Birmingham-based side.

Romano confirmed the deal on social media with his iconic "here we go". The deal marks a clinical piece of business from United, who have acted swiftly to land a proven Premier League performer for a fee considered a bargain in the current market.



