Man Utd's £140m double signing of Antony & Lisandro Martinez from Ajax at centre of bitter scouting fee dispute

Football scout Peter Gerards has launched a legal challenge against Ajax, demanding a payment of €2 million related to the mega-money transfers of Antony and Martinez. The two players were stalwarts in Amsterdam before following manager Erik ten Hag to Manchester United in the summer of 2022 for a combined fee exceeding £140 million.

Gerards alleges that under the terms of his agreement with the club, he was entitled to a percentage of the transfer fees for players he identified and brought to the club's attention. Speaking before the Amsterdam Court of Appeal, Gerards stood by his contribution to the club's recent financial windfalls, stating: "Without us, Antony and Martinez would not have played for Ajax."