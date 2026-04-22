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Man Utd plotting transfer swoop for Real Madrid star to address priority position
Midfield overhaul becomes top priority
Having focused heavily on their attacking department and goalkeeping situation in previous windows, Manchester United have firmly shifted their gaze toward the middle of the park. The club is conducting an extensive search for talent to revitalize a midfield that has often struggled for consistency, despite the emergence of young stars like Kobbie Mainoo.
Among the names reportedly being monitored are Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Brighton's Carlos Baleba, and Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace. With Casemiro leaving at the end of the season, signing a new specialist No.6 has become a top priority for the United bosses.
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Madrid star back on the radar
United are also looking further afield. According to BBC, Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni has emerged as a prominent name on a shortlist of international targets the club is monitoring to address their primary area of concern this summer.
The pursuit of Tchouameni is not a new development for those in the corridors of power at Carrington. United were credited with a serious interest in the 26-year-old when he left Monaco in 2022, but the midfielder ultimately chose the bright lights of the Bernabeu. Since then, he has developed into one of the most effective defensive midfielders in world football, making 191 appearances and chipping in with seven goals for the Spanish giants.
Real Madrid are keen on extending Tchouameni's current deal, which is set to run until 2028. However, following a campaign that looks set to end without major silverware, there is a feeling that a summer of significant change is coming to the Bernabeu. Should United arrive with a sizeable offer, Madrid may be tempted to sanction a sale to fund their own rebuilding plans under Florentino Perez.
Carrick building momentum for Champions League return
The timing of these transfer links comes as Michael Carrick continue to guide United toward a successful finish to the season. Following a crucial 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, United are on the verge of securing a return to the Champions League. This qualification is seen as vital for the club's pulling power in the transfer market, especially when trying to lure players from clubs of Madrid's stature.
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Wage bill cleared for marquee arrivals
United are also working hard behind the scenes to ensure they have the financial flexibility to complete a deal of this magnitude. The expected departures of high earners like Casemiro and Jadon Sancho will significantly lighten the wage bill. Furthermore, the club is waiting to see if Barcelona will trigger their €30m option to sign Marcus Rashford before the mid-June deadline, which would provide another boost to the transfer kitty.
With a clear path to the Champions League and a desperate need for a world-class presence in the pivot, a move for Tchouameni would affirm United's intent to compete at the highest level again. While the Frenchman remains a key part of the setup in Madrid for now, the allure of being the focal point of the new era at Old Trafford could prove a tempting proposition if the two clubs can agree on a fee.