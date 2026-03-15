Man Utd player ratings vs Aston Villa: Assist-king Bruno Fernandes strikes again! Captain keeps on creating havoc as Red Devils consolidate top-four spot with crucial win

It was difficult to tell that this was a meeting between the Premier League's third and fourth best teams from the first half, an uninspiring and turgid affair which witnessed just one shot on target, Amad Diallo's header which was saved by Emi Martinez.

United perked up after the break and Martinez was called into action again to repel a strike from Bryan Mbeumo, who had been teed up by an incisive pass from a corner. It led to the corner from which United found the breakthrough goal, Casemiro connecting with Fernandes' delivery to score his seventh goal of the season, the most prolific of his career.

Fernandes also made history by registering his 15th assist of the season, equalling David Beckham's record for the most in a Premier League campaign for United. But they were soon pegged back after a couple of instances of casual defending and Barkley, who was starting a league game for the first time since January 2025, pounced on the chaos to level in the 64th minute.

United did not take long to hit back though and of course it was Fernandes who released Cunha to score for the first time in six games to put the Red Devils back in front before Sesko rubber-stamped a priceless victory, leaving United with a six-point cushion between themselves and fifth spot in the table, the final Champions League berth.

GOAL rates United's players from Old Trafford...