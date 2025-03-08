A bargain for Man Utd! Red Devils told Jean-Philippe Mateta asking price with Crystal Palace star available for half the price they must pay to land Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres
Manchester United have been informed of Jean-Philippe Mateta's price tag with the Crystal Palace star available for half the price of Viktor Gyokeres.
- Man Utd looking for attacking reinforcements
- Have already held talks with Mateta's entourage
- Will come far cheaper than Sporting CP's Gyokeres