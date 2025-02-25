This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty A mole inside Man Utd?! INEOS official branded a 'spy' for Sir Jim Ratcliffe amid ongoing cost-cutting measures from Red Devils ownership Manchester United Premier League An INEOS official has reportedly been branded a "spy" for Sir Jim Ratcliffe amid ongoing cost-cutting measures from the Manchester United ownership. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ratcliffe set to cull 200 club employees in April

Man Utd staff believe Ratcliff has planted a spy

Has been frequently spotted with the top bosses