This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'The Glazers have killed this club' - Man Utd rage after Red Devils confirm 200 more job losses as part of extra cost-cutting measures Manchester United Premier League Manchester United fans have slammed the Glazers after the club confirmed plan to axe 200 more jobs as part of a fresh cost cutting process. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man Utd announce more redundancies

Up to 200 more jobs may go

Cost-cutting measures put in place to reduce losses Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League MUN IPS Match preview