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Man Utd defender called up to England training by Thomas Tuchel despite having only been a bench regular under Michael Carrick
Tuchel identifies a rising star
Heaven, who had been initially called up by Neil Ryan for the Under-20 side's clash against Italy in Rome, was fast-tracked into the main group as the Three Lions prepare for high-profile World Cup warm-up friendlies against Uruguay and Japan.
The 19-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Old Trafford, making 15 appearances in all competitions. His consistency earned him the United Player of the Month award in December under Ruben Amorim, and although Carrick has mostly used him as a substitute, the England staff have clearly been impressed by his development.
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A golden opportunity for the teenager
The invitation to join the senior ranks provides invaluable experience for Heaven, who is increasingly viewed as a long-term prospect for both club and country. His most recent club contribution saw him come off the bench to help 10-man United secure a vital 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, a result crucial to Carrick's hopes of securing Champions League football for next season.
With Harry Maguire set to serve a one-game suspension when United face Leeds United on April 13, Heaven is firmly in contention to start at the heart of the defence. This week's exposure to Tuchel’s tactical drills and the intensity of senior international football will only bolster his chances of stepping into the vacuum left by the veteran centre-back.
Maguire reflects on England return
While Heaven represents the future, Maguire remains a central figure in Tuchel’s plans. The 33-year-old spoke emotionally about his recent recall to the squad, admitting that being left out in previous months was a difficult pill to swallow. "It's amazing, it's something I have missed," Maguire told reporters. "When you don't get picked, when you've been a regular for six or seven years, it's tough."
Maguire also shared a touching personal moment regarding his conversation with the new England boss. "I spoke to the manager and he told me I was in. I phoned my family. My mum was on holiday and she was crying. I'm in a position now in my career where it is not so much about myself. I'm 33. If I play one minute at the World Cup or every game, I will do everything to make sure this country is successful," he added.
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Building towards the World Cup
Tuchel is using the upcoming fixtures at Wembley to finalise his plans ahead of the World Cup finals this June. The German tactician has been joined by United representatives Kobbie Mainoo and Maguire, as well as Marcus Rashford, who is currently on loan at Barcelona. The manager has suggested that the Uruguay contest will serve as a platform for fringe players to prove they deserve a spot on the plane.