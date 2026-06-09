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Man Utd earn ‘cheap’ Ederson transfer praise as fellow Brazilian explains what £38m midfielder will offer as Casemiro’s replacement
A bargain in the modern market
Manchester United’s pursuit of midfield reinforcements has led them to Atalanta’s Brazilian standout, with a deal reportedly worth £38 million ($51m) reaching its final stages. In an era where defensive midfielders often command nine-figure fees, former Premier League star Sandro believes the Red Devils have secured exceptional value for a player of his pedigree.
Speaking to the betting experts at BritishGambler.co.uk, Sandro noted the disparity in prices across the current landscape. "I think Ederson as well, £38 million I believe," he said. "When you think, Man U are linked with Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Tchouameni from Real Madrid, they're all obviously world-class players, but they are so expensive comparatively. I think £38 million for Edison is a bit of a bargain, really, in today's market, right?".
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Replacing a legend in Casemiro
The arrival of Ederson is widely viewed as a succession plan for veteran enforcer Casemiro, who is set to depart Old Trafford after a decorated career. Filling the boots of a five-time Champions League winner is no small feat, but Sandro believes his compatriot has the physical tools and the mentality required to step into the breach.
"I know that he's a top midfielder," Sandro explained. "He went to Brazil a few times with the national team. I saw a couple of videos, whilst I didn't follow him game by game, I know that he's strong. He has that physical ability to play in the Premier League and I know that a few other clubs wanted to sign him from the Premier League as well. But this is a player that will come to United to replace Casemiro. And, wow… to replace Casemiro, you have to put your level right at the top, right up there with the best, because Casemiro is a huge, huge player, and he did well at United."
Physicality and tactical discipline
United have long searched for a profile that balances defensive screening with the ability to progress the ball. Ederson’s performances in Serie A have suggested he possesses that rare blend of attributes, and reports suggest the Red Devils are set to pay an initial fee of £34m ($46m) to secure his signature from the Italian side.
Describing the player's style, Sandro said: "I think he has the quality to build the game and he has the strength to take players out, because he's that strong. I don't know if he can be box-to-box, but he will be the midfielder that will control the game. He can pass well, he can tackle, he can be that player that’s strong in the middle."
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The challenge of Premier League adaptation
While the technical and physical foundations are present, the jump from Serie A to the English top flight remains a significant hurdle. However, Sandro is confident that with the right management and patience, Ederson can mirror the impact of the Premier League's best holding midfielders.
"It's always so difficult when you move to the Premier League, because the Premier League is another level. You have to see if the player has the condition, and he has the condition, so it's just to adapt. It's just the manager that will need to give him time. But he has the quality to go there and to enjoy the Premier League." Sandro concluded.