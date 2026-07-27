Man Utd announce fourth signing of summer transfer window as Michael Carrick lands 'exciting' talent

The 19-year-old shot-stopper makes the move to Old Trafford following the expiration of his contract at Championship outfit Swansea City. While the player was technically a free agent, United have reached an agreement on a compensation package with the Welsh club to reflect their role in his development through the youth ranks. The deal ensures Swansea are remunerated for the progress Margetson made from the Under-15 level through to the fringes of their senior squad.

The deal represents a significant coup for the United academy and senior ranks, as they look to bolster their options between the sticks. Margetson, who is the son of former England, Swansea and current Wales goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson, spent last season on loan at Cymru Premier outfit Connah’s Quay Nomads, helping the club to qualify for the Europa League.



