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Man City win FA Youth Cup as Reigan Heskey nets late winner in final against Man Utd with Pep Guardiola & Michael Carrick watching on
Heskey provides final flourish
In a contest of high stakes and even higher quality, it was Reigan Heskey who grabbed the headlines with a moment of individual brilliance on 87 minutes. The young winger cut inside from the left before thumping a sublime finish past Cameron Byrne-Hughes to secure the trophy for Oliver Reiss’s side. The goal arrived just as the match seemed destined for extra time, ensuring the blue half of Manchester would be the ones lifting the silverware.
The victory marks a significant milestone for the Manchester City Academy, representing their fifth FA Youth Cup triumph overall. Following successes in 1986, 2008, 2020 and 2024, this latest win over their cross-town rivals serves as another reminder of the elite talent being produced at the City Football Academy. With Pep Guardiola and Michael Carrick both watching from the stands, the future of the Manchester derby looks to be in very safe hands.
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Stunning Samba opener
The final was a tightly contested affair from the first whistle, but it was City who eventually broke the deadlock in spectacular fashion after 40 minutes. Floyd Samba stepped up to a free-kick 25 yards out and unleashed a sensational curling effort that sailed into the top right corner. The 17-year-old’s strike reflected the dominance City had built through early chances from Dante Headley and Teddie Lamb.
However, the lead was short-lived as United responded almost immediately. Just 120 seconds after Samba's opener, the visitors were level when Godwill Kukonki rose highest to meet Jim Thwaites’ inviting cross. The centre-half’s clinical header restored parity and ensured the two sides went into the half-time break locked at 1-1, setting the stage for a dramatic second period.
Chances at both ends
The intensity refused to drop after the interval as both sides pushed for a decisive goal. Heskey was a constant threat on the flank and came close in the 51st minute when he fired into the side netting. Shortly after the hour mark, another dangerous cross from the winger narrowly eluded Teddie Lamb, who saw his effort fly just over the crossbar as City cranked up the pressure.
United remained a threat on the counter, but City’s defence, led by skipper Kaden Braithwaite, stood firm. Ryan McAidoo was agonisingly close to finding the winner in the 77th minute when his deflected shot rattled the woodwork and stayed out. It felt like one of those nights where the ball might not go in again, until Heskey stepped up to produce his late magic and settle the tie in City's favour.
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Double glory within reach
The celebrations will be swift for Reiss and his players as they now turn their attention to completing a historic double. Having already secured the Under-18 Premier League North title, the young Blues are set to travel to Stamford Bridge on May 22. They will face the winners of the South division in the national final to determine the overall champions of England at the U18 level.
Manchester United's manager-in-waiting Michael Carrick watched from the stands alongside captain Bruno Fernandes and senior players including Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, and Patrick Dorgu. On the City side, Guardiola was present to see his youngsters lift the trophy, joined by senior stalwarts Phil Foden, Antoine Semenyo and Nathan Ake.