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Tom Maston

Man City player ratings vs Chelsea: Sublime Antoine Semenyo secures FA Cup glory for Pep Guardiola & Co. despite another final to forget for Omar Marmoush

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Chelsea vs Manchester City

Manchester City secured their second trophy of the season as Antoine Semenyo's second-half goal secured a 1-0 win over Chelsea in Saturday's FA Cup final. Pep Guardiola's side edged what was a pretty lifeless affair at Wembley, and Semenyo's sublime flick, scored with 18 minutes left on the clock, proved to be the difference as City won the competition for the eighth time in their history.

With Chelsea happy to sit back and City devoid of much creativity, the first half proved to be low on excitement and chances. Erling Haaland had a goal ruled out after Matheus Nunes was adjudged to be offside in the build-up, before Haaland fired straight at Robert Sanchez after being played in behind by Marc Guehi shortly before half-time.

Semenyo had a great chance to open the scoring early in the second half, but he headed over at the back post from Nico O'Reilly's cross. At the other end, meanwhile, Rodri did well to get back and nod Moises Caicedo's goal-bound header away with James Trafford stranded.

The game began to open up midway through the second period, and City took advantage. Haaland traded passes with Bernardo Silva before crossing first time for Semenyo to send a sublime flick past Sanchez and into the bottom corner. Enzo Fernandez almost provided an instant equaliser, however, as he hooked a volley narrowly over the crossbar following a long throw.

Matheus Nunes and Rayan Cherki were both denied by Sanchez as City looked for a second goal to make sure of victory, but it wasn't required as Guardiola secured the 20th trophy of his City coaching career.

GOAL rates City's players from Wembley Stadium...

  • Chelsea v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    James Trafford (5/10):

    Looked a little nervy at times despite not being tested in terms of shots on his goal.

    Matheus Nunes (6/10):

    Carried the ball forward well on occasion while he was strong in battles up against Fernandez and Pedro.

    Abdukodir Khusanov (6/10):

    A little sloppy in possession at times, but used his pace to great effect to snuff out a number of Chelsea attacks.

    Marc Guehi (6/10):

    Passing out from the back was hit and miss, but one fine through-ball got Haaland in shortly before the break. Made a couple of crucial blocks inside his own penalty area.

    Nico O'Reilly (7/10):

    Another strong showing at Wembley from the Carabao Cup final hero. Put in a couple of dangerous crosses and stood up well to the challenge of keeping Palmer quiet.

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    Midfield

    Rodri (6/10):

    Lasted just over an hour upon his return from injury. Kept City ticking over in midfield, though his most telling contribution came when he cleared Caicedo's second-half header off the line.

    Bernardo Silva (7/10):

    Never stopped running as he pressed relentlessly despite the lack of numbers in City's midfield. Played his part in the opening goal by trading passes with Haaland.

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    Attack

    Antoine Semenyo (8/10):

    Was City's most dangerous player during the first half as he regularly left Cucurella in the dust. Attempted header was poor at the start of the second half, but more than made up for it with his outstanding flick to break the deadlock.

    Omar Marmoush (4/10):

    Struggled to get involved in any meaningful way as he led the line alongside Haaland. Hooked at half-time following a second successive FA Cup final to forget for the Egyptian.

    Erling Haaland (6/10):

    Barely saw the ball despite trying to drop deep, while his wait for a Wembley goal goes on. Did provide the assist for Semenyo, however, with an excellent first-time cross after trading passes with Bernado.

    Jeremy Doku (5/10):

    City tried to get him the ball as much as possible, but Gusto and Palmer double-teamed him to great effect. Kept trying to create but had little success.

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  • Chelsea v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Rayan Cherki (6/10):

    Gave Chelsea more to worry about than Marmoush after coming on at half-time. Perhaps should have put the game to bed when he fired straight at Sanchez late on.

    Mateo Kovacic (6/10):

    On for Rodri and kept things tidy in midfield against his former club.

    Pep Guardiola (5/10):

    Got it all wrong in preferring Marmoush to Cherki, but at least he rectified his error at the break. Not his finest hour, but he has yet another medal to add to his collection regardless.

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