‘Preparing his magic trick’ - Lionel Messi act that England must be wary of as ex-Man Utd & Arsenal star tells Three Lions how to handle Argentine GOAT in World Cup semi-final

As the Three Lions prepare for their massive showdown in Atlanta, much of the tactical discourse has centered on how to handle an aging but still lethal Messi.

Silvestre, who faced the Argentine legend during his playing days in the Champions League, believes communication across the defensive line will be the primary factor in determining success. He warned that England cannot afford to switch off even when the 39-year-old seems disinterested in the proceedings.

“England can win if they control the game and control Messi. That is the one piece of the puzzle. I don’t mean man mark him, you have to be aware of him even when he is walking because when he is walking he is preparing his magic trick, analysing what he has to do,” Silvestre explained on the Could It Be Coming Home podcast.

He emphasised that the back four must constantly talk to the midfield to track Messi’s movement between the lines, noting that his "burst of speed over the first five or six yards" remains a decisive weapon.