This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Luke Shaw to make shock start for England in Euro 2024 final as injury-plagued Man Utd man gets nod to face Spain ahead of Kieran Trippier EnglandLuke ShawSpain vs EnglandSpainEuropean ChampionshipKieran Trippier Luke Shaw will reportedly be handed a shock start for England ahead of Kieran Trippier in their Euro 2024 final clash with Spain. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Shaw to make Southgate's final lineup

Trippier loses spot in defence

Southgate wants more flexibility on left side Article continues below