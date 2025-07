This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Luis Diaz and Marcus Rashford both pushing for Barcelona move as Catalan side weigh up alternatives after Nico Williams rejection bombshell L. Diaz M. Rashford Barcelona N. Williams Liverpool Manchester United LaLiga Premier League Transfers Luis Diaz and Marcus Rashford are both pushing for a move to Barcelona after primary target Nico Williams extended his contract with Athletic Club. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Diaz and Rashford both want to join Barcelona

Catalan club faces rejection from Williams

Rashford move more appealing for FFP concerns Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask