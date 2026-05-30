Loud laughter at Michael Olise's expense: Marcus Thuram and Kylian Mbappé mock the FC Bayern star

"When Thuram imitates Olise. Wait for Michael's reaction at the end," reads the caption of the video posted by Les Bleus on their Instagram channel. Before a training session, Olise is sitting next to Mbappé a short distance from the pitch when the Real Madrid star points out Thuram's antics a few metres away.

The former Gladbach man has draped a towel-like object—possibly a cold pack—across his face. That detail echoes Olise's own penchant for covering up: at FC Bayern, he has frequently been spotted before matches with his cap pulled low over his features. Before the Champions League semi-final first leg against PSG, he had even appeared in a scarf wrapped around his neck, covering his mouth so that only his eyes showed.

"Who's that?" Thuram shouts over to Mbappé, then briefly examines the training pitch's turf. After a few seconds he returns and bursts into laughter; Mbappé soon follows suit.